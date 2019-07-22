Tracking The Tropics: Low risk of development in Southwest Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An area of storminess in the southwest Atlantic Ocean, near the Bahamas, has a low chance of tropical development within the next few days.
This area of storminess is known as “Invest 94-L”.
- Chance of tropical development within 48-hours: 20%
- Chance of tropical development within 5-days: 20%
The weak storm system has a lot going against it as far as development is concerned; drier air, wind shear and some land interaction. Any one of these factors is enough to keep the system from developing. Then again, stranger things have happened.
Regardless, this system is forecast to turn north, then northeast, as it gets caught up in the same cold front that is bringing our area rain and slightly cooler temperatures. Whether it develops, or not, Invest 94-L is forecast to remain well offshore.
The National Hurricane Center and WTOC Weather Team are watching the situation and will keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.