Vidalia onion farmers appeal to Washington, D.C. for streamlined hiring program

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Even if you love Vidalia onions, you might not think about the people who help get them to your table.
Farmers who grow them hope Washington will listen to suggestions about how to improve the program that gets them workers.
Onion farmers who use the H2A Program to get workers say they need changes to make it more flexible and streamlined. They say trying to adjust anything before the season is like making a U-turn in a battleship.
Growers hire as many as 400 workers to help harvest and pack onions for market. Most come from outside the U.S. and get here through a temporary agriculture visa program. Farmers say the program asks them to project a start date and finish date too far in advance and doesn’t factor in delays for rain or bad weather. Harvesting the crop could take more days or fewer days, depending on a lot of factors.
“We’re more than willing as farmers to do what we need to on paying these people to come harvest our crops. We just need them here when they’re supposed to be here. One day in farming can cost you an entire crop,” said onion farmer, Troy Bland.
Bland says one proposal is to keep certain workers in the database after they’ve worked so many seasons, and to not force them nor farmers to register them from scratch each time.
He hopes with a Secretary of Agriculture from Georgia, they have a better chance at getting changes.
