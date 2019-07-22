Wayne County School District seeks bus drivers

WAYNE CO, Ga. (WTOC) -There is a nationwide shortage of bus drivers, and school counties are asking for help. Some counties have even raised the pay scale and incentives for drivers.
It’s a problem the Wayne County School District is trying to fix before it’s time for the children to return to the classroom. It’s not just Wayne County. It’s Liberty County, Long County, and even other surrounding counties that are dealing with the shortage of bus drivers. Wayne County says this isn’t a new problem, it’s just become more dire.
The county says one of the biggest struggles when it comes to recruiting drivers is the low pay. Wayne County and even Liberty County have new incentives in place where drivers will be paid. A Wayne County school spokesperson says they have a brand new pay scale for bus drivers.
“We’re offering a little more as an incentive to try and get them in there,” said Reggie Burgess with the Wayne County School District. “Bus drivers get health insurance, so if they are interested in that, please call our board office. I even drive from time to time just to fill in when needed.”
