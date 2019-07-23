City of Darien hopes to pave roads with TSPLOST funds

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Darien says citizens could soon see some road changes if voters approve a new round of TSPLOST funding. The measure would increase county sales tax from 7 cents to 8 cents on the dollar.
The City of Darien says one major development taxpayers could look forward to - if the TSPLOST funding is voted a yes in November - would be the paving of Market Street Road, which the city manager says is very important to economic development.
Over $170,000 will go towards Market Street from TSPLOST. Some of the work includes clearing it out and paving it. City Manager Tim Sweezey says Darien doesn’t have the equipment to fix the road, so it has been like this for years, which holds back the economic development.
“There is a variety of service materials that we can use that are not particularly expensive as far as adding asphalt and adding brand new asphalt,” Sweezy said. “We’re in a very nice position, and I’m sure as time goes along, these roads will expand.”
He says one of the major ditches in Darien, which is an area that was annexed years ago, will also be cleaned to eventually become a subdivision.
