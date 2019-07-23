Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 7-23-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will move in from the northwest tonight and stall to our south through the weekend. This will bring rain and storm chances and cooler temps.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms by 6 p.m., highs 89-94. Widespread severe storms are not expected but one or two may approach severe limits. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threat.
Most storms end by midnight but a few showers possible overnight, lows 68-73.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, especially south of I-16. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sun and clouds for the weekend with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression 3 has now dissipated into an open wave off the southeast coast. It will have no direct impact on our weather. We will be keeping our eyes on the Gulf of Mexico as low pressure could potentially develop along the stalled cold front by the end of the week. The Hurricane Center gives this a 20% chance of happening.
