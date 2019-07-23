Dawgs to host Notre Dame in prime time clash on WTOC

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - CBS made official Tuesday what many have been speculating: Georgia’s home game against Notre Dame this fall will air in primetime as part of a doubleheader on the network.
The Dawgs and Fighting Irish will meet in Athens on September 21, and kickoff has been set for 8:00 p.m.
The game will be the third meeting between the two programs, and first ever in Athens. Georgia beat Notre Dame 21-19 in South Bend, IN in 2017, and defeated the Irish 17-10 in the 1981 Sugar Bowl to claim the 1980 national championship.
The game will be the Bulldogs’ 100th appearance on CBS. Georgia has a 57-41-1 all-time record on the network.
CBS Sports will announce the first game of the September 21 doubleheader, which will kick off at 3:30 p.m., at a later date.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.