Demolition looms for fire-damaged Savannah buildings along W. 37th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The stretch of West 37th Street between Barnard and Montgomery streets remains closed Tuesday night, following Sunday night’s fire that damaged two houses and the First Metropolitan Baptist Church.
According to the city’s communications office, Savannah’s Development Services is processing permits in order to demolish at least one of the buildings affected by the fire.
While the extent of the damage is pretty obvious at ground-level, you really get a sense of just how bad it is from a birds-eye view. The roof of the First Metropolitan Baptist Church is all but gone, and the two houses to the left of it are also badly damaged.
As a precaution, Savannah’s Code Enforcement has cordoned off the area around the structures, and the block of West 37th the buildings face, just in case of a collapse.
Code Enforcement condemned the buildings on Monday, and the city posted on their Facebook page that the road will be closed around the damaged buildings until demolition is complete.
The fact that demolition is a certainty has some living in the area wondering what’s next for the block, and how the look and feel of the neighborhood will change.
“It is so heartbreaking, because that church has always, in my lifetime, been a part of the community," said Carolyn Guliford, who lives near the church. "We don’t know what will replace those buildings. Something will eventually, but we don’t know whether they will fit in with the other structures in the community, or if they’ll be something different.”
Savannah Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is undetermined, though foul-play is not suspected.
Previous story:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.