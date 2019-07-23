Deputies arrest woman, man after chase in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON CO, S.C. (WTOC) - One woman is in custody after she led Jasper Co. deputies on a chase ending in Hampton County on Tuesday of last week.
Rachel Rountree was taken into custody after deputies say she failed to comply with a traffic stop. Deputies say the car she was driving was reported stolen from Hardeeville.
As the chase continued, a man on a motorcycle began to pursue the deputies, firing gunshots in an attempt to end the pursuit.
Deputies say that Rountree then crashed into one of the deputies, at which point she was stopped using a PIT maneuver.
Rountree was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, simple possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carrying of a pistol, driving under suspension 2nd offense, possession of a schedule 2 narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.
Varnville Police, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, arrested the man that shot at deputies a day later.
