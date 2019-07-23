Eagles talk 2019 at Sun Belt Media Day

NEW ORLEANS (WTOC) - Media Day is a lot more fun coming off a 10-win season than it is after a 10-loss season.
The Georgia Southern Eagles got to discover that on their own Monday.
Head coach Chad Lunsford, CB Kindle Vildor, and K Tyler Bass repped the Eagles at Sun Belt Media Day at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Monday in New Orleans. All three took questions from the media, many wanting to know how the Eagles turned it all around a a year ago and how they can build on that success in 2019.
Lunsford says last year was all about getting the winning feeling back in Statesboro. Now he says the team is in very good spirits entering the year, and he likes to see that.
“There’s a positive vibe in our building. Our guys love to come over to the building. They love to hang out, and not just work," he says. “We’ve created a culture, a family environment at Georgia Southern that I think has lent to us being a better football team.”
Many think the Eagles may be more talented than they were a year ago, but also believe their record may not indicate it. Southern’s schedule is virtually filled with a gauntlet of a road slate in 2019.
The Eagles open the season at LSU and visit Minnesota. That’s without the mention of the conference road games at Appalachian State, Arkansas State, and Troy.
Southern was asked plenty about the challenge of that slate, but Chad Lunsford wants everyone to know: a challenge is exactly what his Eagles want.
“We have to be able to play anytime, anywhere, any place. That’s what Georgia Southern’s always done. That’s something that’s kind of stuck with our kids through this offseason," he says. "Hey, we don’t want it easy. We want it the way it is. And we want to go earn it. We don’t want anything given to us. As long as we can build that mentality with our kids, I don’t know what’s going to happen in 2019. But I know we’re going to give everything we’ve got to get it done.”
The Eagles’ season opener is August 31 at LSU.
