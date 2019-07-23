Eagles talk 2019 at Sun Belt Media Day

“We have to be able to play anytime, anywhere, any place. That’s what Georgia Southern’s always done. That’s something that’s kind of stuck with our kids through this offseason," he says. "Hey, we don’t want it easy. We want it the way it is. And we want to go earn it. We don’t want anything given to us. As long as we can build that mentality with our kids, I don’t know what’s going to happen in 2019. But I know we’re going to give everything we’ve got to get it done.”