Finals development plans made for new event space in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A new market and event space will soon provide the Town of Bluffton with a new place for parties, weddings, and more.
Right now, the building that will become the Bluffton Crescent Marketplace is pretty much empty, but final development plan details were agreed on at Tuesday’s development review committee meeting.
“Provide a lighting plan for the application checklist, and update the plans to include site lead, too."
The shops and event space will be a 15,000 square foot development, and the engineers in charge of the project left the meeting ready to work. Even though construction hasn’t started, some Bluffton residents we spoke to are already saying it’s not necessary.
“So, it seems like we have plenty of places to have weddings and shows and other things; other items of that nature. Bluffton is getting very crowded. Traffic is getting pretty backed up around here, and it would be nice if we could have just a little bit more green space, if anything," said Bluffton resident, Walter Aspinwall-Winter.
Some say neighboring cities already provide shops and event spaces.
“I think we have all of that on Hilton head Island. I know, that’s not far, or, you know, they’re not the same thing, but it’s close enough,” said Bluffton resident, Tallent Williams.
By the end of the meeting, the plan was finalized. The developers just have to tell the town when it wants to start construction.
Since the building is already there, developers now have to renovate.
