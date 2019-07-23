Georgia Southern building evacuated after potential release of asbestos

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia Southern evacuated a building on Monday after a routine HVAC repair produced what the college is calling “a potential release of asbestos".
The University evacuated the Math/Physics building on Statesboro as a precaution and per EPD regulations. The building will remain closed until the area is cleared and cleaned.
Crews will be monitoring the air throughout the day on Tuesday, with results expected by Wednesday at noon.
Students attending summer classes should get in touch with their professors concerning new room assignments.
