Glynn County Police looking for answers after resident gunned down

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County Police are asking for the public’s help after a local resident was gunned down overnight in the Arco Community.
Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of Emanuel Avenue around 8:30 Tuesday morning. Officers arrived to find a 35-year-old Glynn County resident dead in the yard.
Authorities say Antonio Randolph had been shot at least once. They’re looking into whether Randolph’s death is connected to a shots fired call in the area during the night.
Investigators are working diligently to bring the person or people responsible to justice. They’re offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Randolph’s death.
If you have information about the incident, call the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center at 912.554.3645, the Investigations Division at 912.554.7802, or the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.