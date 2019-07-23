Guyton Fire getting help; agrees to contract with county services for added firefighters

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Guyton had its third special called meeting Monday to discuss whether their fire department will share responsibilities with Effingham County Fire and Rescue.
According to ISO standards, four firefighters must respond to a call, and the Guyton Fire Department is not keeping up. Right now, the City of Guyton has one paid firefighter, which is their interim fire chief. The city fire services depends heavily on dwindling volunteer firefighter services.
Last Thursday, the council had an emergency meeting to decide whether contract out to the county, but could not come to an agreement. However, Monday night, they finally approved an amended agreement for city fire services to be provided by Effingham County.
Mayor Jeff Lariscy says this is good news because it will give the city a larger, fully-manned fire department.
“We’re interested in getting it done and we want the best service for all residents of the county and city, so we’re just trying to move along that line," the mayor said.
If the county agrees to Guyton’s amended contract, the county would start manning the Guyton Fire station immediately. The department would go from one paid firefighter to six firefighters at all times. The fire fee Guyton residents pay the city would go to Effingham County.
