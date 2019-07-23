New cold storage facility aims to increase trade of frozen food at Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new cold storage facility is coming to Chatham County in hopes of increasing trade of fresh and frozen food through the Port of Savannah.
Americold, an operator of temperature-controlled infrastructure, will break ground on a new cold storage facility in Bloomingdale on Tuesday. It's expected to bring more jobs and commerce to the greater Savannah area.
Construction has already started on this new facility on Old River Road close to Interstate 16, which we know is an important factor. Companies want to make sure they're close to the interstates so they can get their goods moving. It is also close to the Port of Savannah, which is also a big part of this project.
According to Americold, the Port of Savannah is one of the busiest ports around. And they hope to make it even busier by bringing in more fresh produce through the Savannah River. Americold says this new facility will employ 79 full and part-time associates.
According to a Georgia Southern University professor of economics, these jobs are good for the area.
The economics professor says it’s important to make sure that a port has all types of the products of coming through it. He says there are always changes and trends in consumption, and you don’t want any of those changes having a big impact to your port.
The company says they hope to have it running by next spring.
