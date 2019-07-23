Savannah City Council decides funded SPLOST projects, places priority on infrastructure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council members have decided how they will spend more than $150 million if voters approve SPLOST 7 in November.
The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is an extra penny that funds many capitol projects that regular city funds can’t. All city council members try to advocate for money to go to projects in their own districts. At the end of the day, the city says around 90 percent of the agreed projects are helping all of Savannah.
“You can’t do it all. We are doing the ones we think are most crucial at this particular time,” said Alderman Julian Miller, District 4, Savannah.
City Council finally gave the “OK” on their SPLOST 7 list. After $156,074,800 million dollars is divvied up, 23 projects will get the boost they need in Savannah. The priority was placed on infrastructure.
“Today, we put our money on our infrastructure, knowing that long-term, that’s what we’ve got to have in place to do all the things we need to do on top of them," said Mayor Eddie DeLoach, City of Savannah.
Acting City Manager Pat Monahan gave a recommendation on Thursday. Mayor DeLoach came back Monday with four must-add projects: Southside Community Center, Tide to Town, Abercorn Streetscape, and Liberty City Community Center Parking and Facility. As a result, two projects - Casey Canal South Drainage and Street Resurfacing - took minor cuts to add those four projects.
“It’s not that one project is more important than the other, but is this one more critical today than the other one?”
The adopted SPLOST plan passed with just Dr. Estella Shabazz and Van Johnson saying no. Johnson was pushing for more traffic resolve in the Highlands community.
“As many of you have probably not been out there, it’s a traffic nightmare. It is hard to get in and out of there at specific times of the day, and ultimately when this connector opens up, it is going to be absolutely unbearable."
Along with requested projects like the Woodville and Tremont Community Center, they did not make the cut for the approved SPLOST projects by City Council. Aldermen say there’s just not enough money for everything.
“I think Chatham County is going to need to look at a T-SPLOST, or we are really going to get behind on these roads.”
Around 80 percent of projects approved were infrastructure projects. The biggest is the Springfield Canal Drainage Improvements taking $45 million from the funds.
If voters pass SPLOST 7 in Chatham County, the City of Savannah would receive their more than $155 million over the next six years. New projects cannot be added to city of Savannah SPLOST funding until 2026.
