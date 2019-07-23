Savannah Philharmonic names new Music & Artistic Director

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Philharmonic has appointed its new Music and Artistic Director: Keitaro Harada
Harada, originally from Japan, is finishing his fourth season as the Associate Conductor of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops. His repertoire and performance experience spans genres, including classical symphonic music, chamber works, opera, pops, ballet, film scores, and educational and outreach programming. He is a three-time recipient of the Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Award.
“From the moment I started making music with the musicians, I felt an immediate connection," Harada said in a release. “There was passion and excitement from the rehearsals which translated into a beautiful storytelling at the performance. The energy on stage and from the audience is something I will never forget. My professional career started 14 years ago in Georgia, my home away from home. I couldn’t be more excited that fate has brought me back to Georgia and I feel so honored to join the Savannah Philharmonic family.”
“Keitaro Harada is special,” said board vice chairman, Scott Lauretti, in a release. “He is talented, thoughtful, inspirational and committed. He has demonstrated personal and professional integrity since the first day we met, and we are proud and grateful that he is genuinely excited to join our team. With Kei at the podium and out in the community representing the power of music as a galvanizing force, we are in great shape."
Harada is married to Yuri Kurashima, who owns Lady Nishida, a women’s fashion line. He has developed a special affection for Georgia as a student at Mercer University and Assistant Conductor of Macon Symphony Orchestra. Kei and Yuri have fallen in love with Savannah during their recent visits, and look forward to diving into life here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.