Savannah Philharmonic names new Music & Artistic Director

“From the moment I started making music with the musicians, I felt an immediate connection," Harada said in a release. “There was passion and excitement from the rehearsals which translated into a beautiful storytelling at the performance. The energy on stage and from the audience is something I will never forget. My professional career started 14 years ago in Georgia, my home away from home. I couldn’t be more excited that fate has brought me back to Georgia and I feel so honored to join the Savannah Philharmonic family.”