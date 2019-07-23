Savannah support group hoping to help the families of criminals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman is partnering with Hospice Savannah to offer a program to support families of criminals.
Charity Lee says with the amount of violence in Savannah, she knows many families are dealing with the loss of loved ones who are incarcerated.
Lee says often the support is giving to the families of a victim, but not much is done to help the families of these criminals.
Charity Lee, the woman who started the Ella Foundation, says this new support group is needed.
Lee said she’s lived in Savannah for more than three years now and she said she just had a crime scene in her neighborhood. Last week on 49th Street, police arrested a suspect, Sean Hunt, and charged him with the murder of his mother, Nancy Hunt.
Lee says people must realize that a family now has to cope with the loss of Nancy as well as Sean, who is now behind bars.
Lee says starting this type of support group is important to her, because she had to deal with it first hand when her 13-year-old son murdered her 4-year-old daughter in Texas more than 10 years ago.
"I was grieving the loss of both of my kids, I needed to process that loss. But there was no where I could turn to that could recognized that I was also grieving the loss of my son, because everyone was so busy blaming him or blaming me for raising him,” Lee said.
The Forgotten Victims Support Group will launch on Aug. 22. It’s going to be an 8-week course.
They'll meet every Thursday at 6 p.m. to learn effective ways to process crime-related grief.
It’s free and open to the public, but spots are very limited. You’re encouraged to go ahead and sign up now.
