SCCPSS announces policy for free, reduced-price meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Schools has announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program.
Applications will be available at the Central Office, located at 208 Bull Street RM 308, as well as the Application Center located at 3609 Hopkins Street in Savannah, and at all school sites. Paper applications can be submitted to the cafeteria manager at each school site, or at the aforementioned sites. Parents can also apply online here.
The district says each school and/or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
The household size and income criteria identified below will be used to determine eligibility for free, reduced-price full-price meal benefits. Children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown here are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Children who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Assistance benefits are automatically eligible for free meals regardless of the income of the household in which they reside. Foster, homeless, runaway, migrant, or children displace by a declared disaster that are identified by the district Homeless Liaison are also eligible for free meals. In addition, children participating in their schools Head Start program are also eligible for free meals.
For any questions regarding the meal application process, please contact Maria Fields at 912.395.1066, Eva Wright at 912.395.1185, or maria.fields@sccpss.com and eva.wright@sccpss.com.
