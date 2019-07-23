SCCPSS announces policy for free, reduced-price meals

The household size and income criteria identified below will be used to determine eligibility for free, reduced-price full-price meal benefits. Children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown here are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Children who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Assistance benefits are automatically eligible for free meals regardless of the income of the household in which they reside. Foster, homeless, runaway, migrant, or children displace by a declared disaster that are identified by the district Homeless Liaison are also eligible for free meals. In addition, children participating in their schools Head Start program are also eligible for free meals.