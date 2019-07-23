Screven County sheriff warning citizens after multiple dogs reported missing

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Authorities in Screven County say they suspect someone is stealing dogs from homes in one area of the county.
Ride through the country in Screven County, and you’ll likely see a dog in nearly every yard. That’s why the sheriff says this crime may be as lucrative as it is heartbreaking.
Sheriff Mike Kile says they got the first report of a missing dog one month ago but have had a dozen more since then. He says the dogs were taken from the Poor Robin Road area near Newington. They’ve had a variety of breeds reported missing. While he knows people might not fence in their yard or house large dogs inside, he’s urging citizens to take steps to protect their pets.
“We ask you to look out for burglars. These people are just as bad. They steal your dog, and for what purpose? Either dog fighting or for money,” Sheriff Kile said.
Sheriff’s investigators ask owners to consider having their dogs implanted with tracking chips and registered with their vet to help find them if they’re stolen.
Sheriff Kile says to be on the lookout for suspicious cars or trucks in your neighborhood. Take down a license plate number, or even snap a picture with your phone. If a dog turns up missing, you can pass that along to officials.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.