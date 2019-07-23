Tropical Depression Three forms east of Miami

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A tropical wave that developed in the Bahamas this weekend has been elevated to a tropical depression. Monday into Tuesday the area of low pressure will move towards the Florida coastline then to the north and northwest thanks to a cold front moving out of the Midwest into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Tuesday night into Wednesday.
If this system strengthens into a tropical storm, it would be named Chantal pronounced shahn-TAHL.
The National Hurricane Center citing the global models, do not intensify the system, and only a slight increase in strength appears likely. In 36 to 48 hours, the models indicate that this system will be absorbed by the cold front. Over the next day or so, the tropical cyclone should move around the western periphery of a mid-level subtropical ridge, with the center of the depression expected to remain offshore of the Florida east coast and the southeastern United States until dissipation.
Our rain totals will be enhanced by this tropical moisture with island communities picking up the highest totals perhaps 2-3 inches by Thursday morning.
