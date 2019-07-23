Tuesday: Cold front brings greater shot at showers, storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under some clouds, temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s – near 80° at the beaches – this morning with humid conditions. The forecast remains dry through the morning commute.
Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures warm to near 90° at noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s during the afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop by mid-afternoon; becoming numerous this evening. One, or two, storms may become strong and produce gusty winds and small hail. Showers, and a couple storms, are forecast to linger overnight as a cold front slowly slides through our area.
The front remains in our vicinity Wednesday – giving us lots of clouds, cooler temperatures and a chance of showers and storms through Wednesday afternoon.
The forecast clears, and dries, out a bit Thursday. It’ll be the best weather day of the work-week! Humidity, heat and a chance of downpours returns heading into the weekend.
This storm system continues a north-northwestward heading Tuesday and morning and is forecast to turn north, then northeasterly today; remaining off the southeast coast. Conditions are forecast to become more unfavorable for further strengthening. In fact, the system is forecast to fall apart later Tuesday or Wednesday.
Have a great day and keep alerts turned “on” in the WTOC Weather App.
- Cutter