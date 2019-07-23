USO Savannah opens new location inside Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The USO Savannah Center celebrated the grand opening of their new location inside the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport on Tuesday.
Active duty men and women can find snacks, soft drinks, and free bottled water inside the new location as they wait for their next flight or van to their next location to continue their active service.
“Well, today really is the celebration of the grand opening of our new location here at the Savannah Airport,” said Susan Cahoon, Chair of the USO Council of the Georgia. “We had facilities for a long time, but with the support of the airport and Gulfstream and the local volunteer community, we’ve been able to move to a larger better situated quarters where it’s more visible to the military passing through. It gives us more opportunities to welcome them in a better environment.”
The new USO office can be found on the second level of the airport in the Savannah Square.
