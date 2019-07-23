Wilcox tears ACL at Falcons camp; Team signs former MCA star Bailey

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a bad news, good news day for a pair of former southeast Georgia football standouts now in the NFL.
It started this morning when the Atlanta Falcons opened training camp.
In his first workout with the team, former Georgia Southern star J.J. Wilcox went down with a knee injury. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the defensive back tore his ACL and will miss the season.
The Cairo, GA native was expected to be the Falcons’ third safety this season.
Also during the first practice, defensive lineman Michael Bennett reportedly broke his ankle and will miss several months. That led the Falcons to sign free agent defensive lineman Allen Bailey.
Bailey, a former McIntosh Co. Academy star, agreed to a two-year deal with the Falcons Monday.
Atlanta doesn’t have much time to work before they find themselves in an actual game. The Falcons face the Broncos in the Hall of Fame Game August 1 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.
