Bananas rained out again; game won’t be made up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bananas got a great start from Jordan Merritt and found their offense early, but it was all for naught.
Tuesday’s home game against Fayetteville got hit by a lengthy rain delay, and ended up being cancelled. The game will not be made up due to the short remainder of the season.
Merritt struck out seven straight Swampdogs to open the game, while Dan Oberst drove in a pair of runs to pace the Bananas out to a lead.
The Bananas are off Wednesday before hosting the Lexington County Blowfish Thursday night.
