Chatham County Police working to identify cellphone thief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are working to identify the suspect in a cellphone theft that took place at Keller’s Flea Market on July 13.
Police responded to a report of a stolen cellphone at the flea market on Ogeechee Road. They say the victim told them one of his customers stole an iPhone 7 Plus cellphone off the counter.
The suspect is described as a black male. He was wearing a blue hat, black shirt, and blue shorts at the time of the theft.
Anyone who knows the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912.652.6920.
