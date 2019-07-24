Customers in Darien react to grocery store closure

People in McIntosh County say they’ll miss their Fred’s. They say it’s their one-stop shop for basic every day needs such as food, hygiene products, and even prescriptions. WTOC sat in the parking lot Wednesday for a while as people rolled in and out, picking up things before the store is closed for good. Some say it’s even a spot where they’ve met friends. They say it’s the place many have visited on U.S. Highway 17 all their lives. Some even stopped by to get their last look at the store while it still has life.