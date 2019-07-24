Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 7-24-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front has pushed south of the area. The front will stall across Florida into next week. Cooler, drier air is building in from northwest to southeast. We’ll be watching the chance for moisture returning from the Gulf of Mexico Friday into the weekend. Computer models differ on how much moisture returns so we have a low confidence in the weekend forecast and it is subject to change.
Today will see partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers mainly south of the Altamaha River and the coast. Highs 84-87.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers for our southern areas, lows 65-73.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, especially south of I16. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday and Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the upper 80s.
In the tropics, the Hurricane Center is watching the central Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development into Thursday. They give the area a 20% for development. Computer models differ on where they bring this low pressure so we’ll follow closely.
