First responders holding active shooter training at Battery Creek High School

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Families are making back to school lists full of everything from new backpacks to clothes and crayons.
Deputies and firefighters in Beaufort County are making lists, too. They involve school safety.
Tuesday through Thursday, you’ll see a heavy police presence at Battery Creek High School, but don’t be alarmed. First responders from across the area are doing active shooter training.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Beaufort Police Department, the Town of Port Royal Police Department, Beaufort County’s fire departments and districts, and Emergency Medical Services are all involved. Like last week’s training at May River High School, they are working on ‘stop the bleed training,’ but Wednesday, they looked at how all the agencies can work together to save more lives.
“What we have to do is get them talking in the same language, and working for the same common goal, and that’s the point of the Rescue Task Force, is that we’re combining all these entities together to work in a cohesive unit,” said Brian Wagner, the Assistant Chief for the Burton Fire District, a paramedic, and the EMS Program Director.
First responders also hope that those that work in schools can educate themselves on things like “stop the bleed," so that they can help save lives before first responders are even dispatched.
