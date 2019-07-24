Georgia Southern releases asbestos test results for Math/Physics building

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Georgia Southern University released the results of a test conducted on Tuesday into the potential release of asbestos in a building on the Statesboro campus on Monday.
The Math/Physics building has re-opened after a contractor found asbestos in an HVAC duct following a routine repair. The school brought an outside consultant to complete an air monitoring test to determine the air quality following the asbestos exposure. Asbestos is known to cause serious health concerns if it becomes airborne. The test found that the building is safe and suitable for occupancy.
Asbestos is dangerous if it is breathed in. The University’s investigation found that the asbestos exposed was solid in form, not powder or dust.
Georgia Southern says that a small portion of the building will remain under containment until the asbestos is removed from the area, which should be completed on Wednesday, July 24th. The University reports that repeated air quality tests will be made to ensure that building is safe for faculty, staff, and students to remain inside.
The containment area includes corridor 2086 and rooms 2060, 2061, 2061A/B/C/D/E, 2062, and 2062 A/B/C. That area is expected to re-open on Friday, July 26th.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.