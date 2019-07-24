Georgia Southern University implementing shuttle buses for students

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Next month, you could start seeing shuttle buses taking Georgia Southern students between Statesboro and Savannah.
They’ll start with two runs per day between the two campuses. Each one will be first come first serve. They may not be the buses you see around campus now, but they’ll each hold 24 riders, include wheelchair lifts, and be ADA accessible.
With some majors requiring students to take courses on both campuses at some point, the university will offer this service at no additional charge to students. They’ll start with one route each in the morning and afternoon.
“There will be pickup from the Statesboro campus in the mornings at 8:15 and noon, and will depart from the Armstrong campus for Statesboro at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.,” said Jennifer Wise, Georgia Southern University.
University leaders say this helps the environment by reducing the number of cars on the interstate. It also gives those students extra study time when they would be driving.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.