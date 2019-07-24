Law banning shark fishing on Hilton Head Island raises concerns

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A law banning shark fishing in some places is raising concerns on Hilton Head Island.
When Michelle Meissen started the Palmetto Ocean Conservatory, it was with the intention of protecting sharks. Now, she uses social media to get her message out. A recent Facebook post showing a “caught” shark got nearly 400 reactions, with a lot of the comments saying the poster should report it to the Department of Natural Resources.
According the Hilton Head Island Code of Ordinances, shark fishing falls under activities prohibited in the summer season and is defined as “the baiting or fishing for shark from the beach or inside of an area four hundred (400) yards from the water’s edge along the beach.”
“I want to see more signage,” Meissen said. “I would like to see that when something is reported, for it to be reported to the correct individual, because as of now, I don’t think a lot of individuals know where they can report the information to, so if I’m a beach-goer and I’m out in Mitchelville beach, Coligny, Sea Pines, who do I report to?”
“The sheriff’s office has jurisdiction over enforcing the ordinances on Hilton Head Island and in Beaufort County," said Major Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. "So, we encourage people who are seeing these illegal activities to report it to the sheriff’s office.”
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says if they saw an issue, they would enforce the law, but they’re not seeing people fishing for sharks, and they’re not getting called in.
“A problem has not been identified here, as far as rampant shark fishing on Hilton Head Island,” Bromage said.
Police and Meissen agree it’s difficult to prove fisherman are intending to catch shark, because unless law enforcement finds them on the beach with shark in a cooler or bucket, they could be catching anything.
