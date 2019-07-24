Pedestrian hit, killed while walking along Ogeechee Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle while walking along Ogeechee Road in the early morning hours Wednesday.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper at the scene said that the person was walking along the road just before 2 a.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound hit him/her.
The incident occurred on Ogeechee Road between Saltcreek and Dean Forest. That stretch of road is closed while law enforcement conducts the investigation.
The Garden City Police Department, Garden City Fire, GSP and Chatham Emergency Services all responded to the scene.
GSP is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.