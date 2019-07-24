Savannah-area agencies undergo mock hazmat training on Hutchinson Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Fire Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard, Homeland Security, and several other agencies came together Wednesday to handle a mock hazmat situation.
The training was held on Hutchinson Island. The situation involved a container that started leaking a hazardous material that became vaporized and highly flammable. With America’s fourth largest and rapidly growing port just up river, the chance of this happening is always there. Savannah Fire Rescue and their hazmat team reacted like they would if this situation were real - coming out in force to keep the public along Savannah’s waterfront safe.
The drill itself didn’t last long, but the invaluable experience that comes from it does a couple things. It not only allows responding agencies to come together and hone their teamwork skills, but it also showcases how important Savannah Fire’s all-hazards vessel - Marine One - is to assist in a situation like this one. In this case, Marine One kept a steady stream of water to knock down the vapors, keeping the material from getting over to a crowded River Street.
“That vessel is classified as a fire boat, but it is so much more, and should something happen in the waterway or at the port that closes a section of the waterway so the port cannot get ship traffic in and out, you’re talking about a major loss in economy for our region. It is a big deal that we have this boat available and in service to protect us,” said Joseph Bandy, Special Ops Chief, Savannah Fire Rescue. “It’s important for us as Savannah Fire Rescue to let our community know that we have a vessel that is capable of protecting you other than firefighting. That vessel is classified as a fire boat, but it is so much more.”
Marine One is the port’s first and only line of defense from a firefighting and hazards response standpoint with all the capabilities that it has. The nearest comparable vessels are in Charleston and Jacksonville.
Without Marine One, the task is much more difficult.
One thing that makes Savannah Fire Rescue’s Marine One such a huge asset in a situation like this, should it play out, is while the crew is safe inside in the cabin, they can spray with these hoses putting water on the harmful vapors taking them down, and keeping it from spreading to a more populated area like river street.
“We’d do the best we can. It would all have to be land-based operations," said Brandy. "Anything that happens in the shipping channel, we would have to rely on pretty much Good Samaritans to help us out at that point.”
As the port continues to grow and see more and more containers passing through, the chance of something like this happening is always there, which is why training opportunities like this are so important.
“We’ve got the port with all kinds of chemicals coming in and out of our town, it’s hard for us to even keep track of everything coming in and out," said Captain Chris Fennel with Savannah Fire Rescue. "By having a boat like this and the Hazmat team that we have, we’re able to provide protection for our citizens, and keep everybody safe.”
