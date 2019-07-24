S.C. parents now able to review school course material online

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Kids will be back in school in less than a month, and Beaufort County wants to make sure parents are informed on what their children will be learning.
If parents wanted to know what their kids would be learning in school, they would have to drive to the library, find the right books, and sit down to review how they were written before they could even let the state know if the material was acceptable.
The process was time consuming and required a lot of effort, but now parents can just open their phones or laptops, go online, and let the state know what they feel is appropriate course material.
The South Carolina school system is giving parents the opportunity to review their children’s schoolbooks before they get approved by the state board of education. Textbooks and supplemental classroom materials are typically reviewed a few times a year to assure they are up to date and relevant, and come up depending on the subject.
The items up for review this cycle include the ‘Essentials of Math, English, Science, and Social Studies’ at varying levels, and a book called Employability Education. It is the first time the materials are presented for review entirely online according to Jim Foster, Communications Director for the Beaufort County School System.
“In the past, these materials have been available for the public at libraries around the state; 18 libraries around the state. Now, it’s being done online, so it’s more convenient for people to go online and review these books without having to get in the car and go to the library and actually physically pick them up.”
Foster says the state is hoping the online options will increase public response and participation in the process since it will now be easier. Items will be up for review through Aug. 11, and will be finalized on Aug. 13.
