Sheriff: Plane crash reported in Sumter Co.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A plane crash has happened in Sumter County, according to officials.
The crash happened in a pecan orchard about a mile north of the Jimmy Carter Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The pecan orchard is in the 300 block of Old Andersonville Road.
The aircraft, a Cirrus SR22, just departed from the airport when the crash happened, FAA officials said.
Pete Smith, Sumter County sheriff, said there are bodies in the plane but it is not confirmed if there are any injuries or deaths.
FAA is headed to the scene from Atlanta to begin the investigation.
WALB has two reporters at the scene gathering more information. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
