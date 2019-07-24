Superheroes help raise money for Ronald McDonald House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Superheroes showed up Tuesday night to help raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.
The Cape Crusaders stopped by to say hello to the families staying there. Games, ice cream and face painting were also part of the fun.
The Ronald McDonald House provides a “home away from home” for families who have a critically ill or injured children receiving treatment at the Dwayne and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital.
“A lot of times when families face these crises, they’re allowed to stay here right across from the hospital, and be able to go see those family members. You know, they may be here for an extended amount of time, so it’s just super important to offer these services to the families that come to this area,” said Allstate agent, David Pence.
