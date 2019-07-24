Tybee Island’s ‘Admiral the sea turtle’ turns 1

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Admiral the Turtle turned a year old on Wednesday!
The loggerhead sea turtle is one of the six turtles that were found in a hotel trashcan on Tybee Island last year. Admiral is named after the inn it was found in - The Admiral Inn.
Wednesday, the Tybee Marine Science Center threw the turtle a birthday party. Several people attended the celebration. There were activities, and of course, cake for Admiral!
“We know we love Admiral as biologists. We know we love to care for her, we love to watch her grow, but the best is that in addition to all of our students that come through, the community is so behind Admiral," said Chantal Audran, Curator, Tybee Island Marine Science Center.
In addition to Admiral’s birthday celebration, a check was presented by 11-year-old Luke Johnson. Johnson is from Oklahoma, and his grandma lives on Tybee. The curator says Johnson, who is passionate about sea turtles - raised $425 dollars for the Marine Science Center in Oklahoma during a school project.
