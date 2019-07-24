Wednesday: Rain shifts South, “cooler” air filters in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under some clouds, temperatures are in the low to mid-70s this morning; a bit cooler than yesterday morning. Isolated showers are possible, mainly south of I-16 this morning.
The chance of additional rain shifts south and offshore through the day. Isolated showers remain possible south of Savannah while northern areas clear out. So, in general, northern communities are forecast to remain dry while a few spots south of the Altamaha River could get another shower, or two, through the afternoon.
Temperatures warm into the low and mid-80s at noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s. It’ll feel a few degrees warmer, with remaining humidity factored in.
The forecast becomes clearer, drier and slightly cooler Thursday. Temperatures may dip into the mid and upper 60s Thursday morning. We’ll get humidity back, with an increasing chance of rain, Friday heading into the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter