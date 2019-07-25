City of Rincon lowers alcohol server age to 18

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Rincon City Council has given the green light to lower the age for alcohol servers.
Now, employees at restaurants and bars can serve alcohol at 18-years-old.
The owners at 108 Ale House say with council agreeing to lower the age for employees who can now serve alcohol, it will allow them to pick from a bigger pool of qualified candidates.
“It just helps because I can waitress now, and don’t have to worry about anybody taking my alcohol and making more money, of course, waitressing."
Nineteen-year-old Taylor Pevey started out as a hostess at 108 Ale house at just 16. After she came home from college for summer break, she knew she needed more money, and being a hostess just wouldn’t cut it.
“Sometimes, it was frustrating. I could ask somebody to get their alcohol for me or run it to a table, and of course, they would be busy and wouldn’t have time, and sometimes they would end up forgetting," she said.
Now at 19-years-old, she’ll be able to serve alcohol as a waitress.
“Now, I’ll always be able to run alcohol no matter what, and even in the City of Rincon, if I decide to go somewhere else, which probably won’t happen, but if I do, I know that I can go anywhere in Rincon and serve alcohol," Pevey said.
Thursday was Taylor’s first day being able to serve alcohol, and her managers made sure they captured the moment.
“We’re really excited because it does open up opportunities for younger people to work here,” said Elizabeth Keith, 108 Ale House, Co-owner.
“It hit us especially because we hired Taylor when she was young, and she started as a hostess, and then we really wanted to give her an opportunity to do more things around here, and our solution for that was to just have her wait tables and allow other people to run her alcohol."
Keith says not only does this open up more opportunities, but it will make their service much more efficient.
