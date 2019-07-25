Cleanup process for fire-damaged church in Hinesville begins next month

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville church that was destroyed by a fire in June will start the cleanup process soon.
The Trinity Missionary Baptist Church caught fire after a lightning strike.
The pastor of the church, Lucille Smile, says the cleanup process will start early next month.
Last month, $15,000 was raised for the church during a gospel performance fundraiser.
Another fundraiser will be held this Saturday, July 27. The Gospel Aires are performing at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Temple beginning at 4 p.m.
