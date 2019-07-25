‘Eat It and Like It’ Restaurant Week, Back 2 School Expo happening this weekend in Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are only a couple weekends left before anew school year begins, but there’s still plenty to do!
Foodies, this weekend is for you! The ‘Eat It and Like It’ Summer Restaurant Week is underway! Also, get ready to go back to school with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Back to School Expo.
“Eat It and Like It Restaurant Weeks, plural, because it’s 24 days. It gives us an opportunity to go eat at some of the better restaurants in town - three courses for $40. We want everyone to feel comfortable,” said Jesse Blanco, Eat It and Like It. “Here at the Grove, there’s blackened grouper, blackened shrimp, Nashville hot chicken, blackened shrimp, GF chocolate cake for dessert. It’s not stuff you can’t pronounce, it’s not stuff that would break the bank if you came out to eat outside of restaurant week. It’s just everyday normal people food. Not everyone’s budget agrees with going to a high end restaurant twice in two weeks. If you spread it out in 24 days - that’s almost a month - you can plan for it. You can go to a few and enjoy it.”
On Saturday, get your family ready to go back to school.
“This is the 2nd Annual Back to School Expo, completely organized by the school district. Something we used to do many years ago, but we brought it back last year to great success. We invite all of our parents to come out, bring the whole family, bring your children with you as well," said Kurt Hetager, SCCPSS. “We’ll have our booths, every school will be there; central admin departments, transportation, school nutrition, school registration. We’ll all be there to help parents. If you have any questions about, ‘where is my child’s school bus route, how do I get a school lunch application,’ or, ‘I haven’t registered my child because I’m new or moved to the area,’ this is the place to come to. It’s your official source for all those things you want to do to get prepared so your children have a great day on day one.”
We have everything you need to know for this weekend, both for Restaurant Week and all of your Back to School information.
