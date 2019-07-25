‘Eat It and Like It’ Restaurant Week, Back 2 School Expo happening this weekend in Coastal Empire

“This is the 2nd Annual Back to School Expo, completely organized by the school district. Something we used to do many years ago, but we brought it back last year to great success. We invite all of our parents to come out, bring the whole family, bring your children with you as well," said Kurt Hetager, SCCPSS. “We’ll have our booths, every school will be there; central admin departments, transportation, school nutrition, school registration. We’ll all be there to help parents. If you have any questions about, ‘where is my child’s school bus route, how do I get a school lunch application,’ or, ‘I haven’t registered my child because I’m new or moved to the area,’ this is the place to come to. It’s your official source for all those things you want to do to get prepared so your children have a great day on day one.”