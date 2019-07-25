Four teenagers face murder charges; family mourns loss of grandmother a year later

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family and friends gathered together Wednesday to light candles in remembrance of a woman who was shot and killed one year ago.
Savannah Police arrested four teenagers days after 59-year-old Patricia Sabb was hit by a stray bullet in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting. The teenagers, ranging in age from 18-19, were indicted for felony murder charges last year. Sabb’s family says they’ll be in court when they face trial.
“I mean, to this day, I still do not understand. It still hurts and it is painful," Cynthia Jones, Sabb’s sister said.
The family has spent one year without Sabb at all birthdays, anniversaries and holidays.
“We can’t believe we are here because she was murdered. It’s been hard. The first Mother’s Day without her, holidays, everything, I mean, it’s hard,” Sabb’s daughter, Tamika Mikell said.
Family and friends prayed, hugged, and shared stories of Pat. Some of the happier ones included her dancing. Her family says Sabb was the life of the party.
“She didn’t have a shy bone in her body,” her sister, Harmony Clanton said.
On July 24, 2018, Sabb was hit by a bullet while standing in her kitchen. Her daughter, Shaqanna Sabb, was also inside the 41st Street home when the bullets came flying in.
“I heard 16 shots, and my Mama started screaming," Shaqanna Sabb said. "All I saw was my Mama on the floor fighting for her life, and she didn’t make it.”
The family says they want to wake up from their year-long nightmare.
“We are just trusting God to get through this. It’s going to be hard, but we know as long as we stick together, it’s going to be alright," Clanton said. "We know justice is going to prevail and it’s going to be taken care of.”
The Chatham County Superior Court says the four accused teens will stand trial in September. 18-year-old Patrick Nelson, 19-year-old Alex Johnson III, 18-year-old Harvey Cooley and 19-year-old Marvin Hayes are all charged with felony and malice murder.
"I would like for no family to go through what we have been through, but I would like for them to go to jail and spend the rest of their lives there,” Jones said.
According to court documents, the trial will begin on Monday, Sept. 9.
