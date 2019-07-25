Heaping pile of debris has a community in Ridgeland heated

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) -A 45-foot pile of waste has been burning since Wednesday and was dubbed ‘Mount Trashmore’ by neighbors. It’s a source of contention in Ridgeland.
“You go into this business thinking everyone would love what you’re doing, because the whole intention is recycling and keeping it out of the landfill, creating jobs, and at one point there was about 40 people here,” said Chandler Lloyd, Owner, Able Contracting, INC.
He’s down to “five or six” employees now.
Lloyd said they take the debris that is currently a heaping pile and recycle it, but currently, it’s on fire.
“It’s just become unbearable, and I don’t know what they’re going to do with it, but, huh, looks like a mess to me,” said Carina Curiel, a neighbor who lives down the street from the site.
“I feel bad for my neighbors," Lloyd told WTOC. "I feel really bad for my neighbors, and now it’s been beyond our control with the negative publicity. We don’t have the resources now.”
It’s not a pretty sight, and the pile has been smoldering for some time, but since Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, there have been flames, which Lloyd suspects is from lightning. The Jasper County Fire Department has responded twice this week.
Neighbors say they’re worried about long-term health effects from the smoke and stench.
“Our throats stay sore, my eyes are like, puffy every morning. It’s terrible,” Curiel added.
Lloyd says there is no hazardous material in the pile.
“We do not take any household garbage. We do not take any medical waste or any hazardous materials, and anything that you see in that pile, 99.9 percent of the time, it was used building a house and it was a leftover and a scrap.”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, or DHECS, said via email, “The Department has an air sensor near the site to detect fine particulate matter, the size consistent with smoke particles, in the area. The sensor provides concentration data every 15 minutes. While we’ve seen levels above background levels, there haven’t been any readings that exceed the 24-hour health-based standard for fine particulate matter established by the EPA.”
For now, the feud between the owner and the neighbors burns on.
“You used to have neighbors that you waved at going down the road, and some of them will wave at you now and some of them- instead of a full flock- they’ll give you one,” Lloyd said.
DHECS also said, “This facility has coverage under the Industrial Stormwater General Permit. DHEC staff have been to the site and we are continuing to evaluate discharges from the facility. Samples have been taken and that data is currently being reviewed.”
