Judge considering bond for murder suspect following 2015 death of SSU student

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County Superior Court judge is considering bond for a murder suspect whose trial ended last Friday in a mistrial.
Back in the same courtroom where the murder trial for Justin Stephens ended in a mistrial last Friday, his attorney, David Burns, made a motion for his client to receive bond. Stephens was not in the courtroom.
Stephens is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Starks in the Student Union on Savannah State University’s campus nearly four years ago. Over the course of the trial last week, we learned the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups. One was a group of students, including Starks, and the other was a group of non-students.
Stephens was arrested last year and charged with malice and felony murder, along with a number of other charges. Last week, a jury came back after hours of deliberation spread over two days, with the announcement that they could not reach a unanimous decision on any of the counts.
In the courtroom was Starks’ mother, Sharron Starks, who at one point was invited to make a statement to the court regarding the request for bond.
“Aug. 27, 2015, Christopher was shot and killed, and it has affected myself, his dad, his brother, his grandparents, his uncles, his aunts, his friends, and...he shouldn’t be granted bond," Starks said.
Starks told the court that the mistrial announcement last week was like a knife in her heart, but she says she’ll remain steadfast in her pursuit for some resolution and justice in her son’s case.
“I still have hope. I’m not giving up. I’m hurt, but I’m not giving up, and I”ll be here. I’ll be here," she said.
There is no word yet on when the judge will reach a decision on Stephens’ bond request. As far as the re-trial, the judge did say they may have to look at a shorter timetable than anticipated.
We’ll let you know when decisions are made on both.
