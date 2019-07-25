A lovely break from the humidity

How long will be “nice”? Friday into the beginning of the weekend we will experience an extended stretch of slightly cooler than normal temperatures. Highs will mainly be in the upper 80s, with some spots inland touching 90. Dew points will stay in the 60s across most areas inland of the coast during peak heating, so it will be quite pleasant by late July standards. Lows overnight will range from upper 60s inland to low 70s at the coast.