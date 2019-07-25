A lovely break from the humidity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drier air will remain thanks to high pressure that’s building in from the west. We do have a stationary front from draped near Jacksonville and off the coast through the end of the week. Current relative humidity across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry ranges from 30-40% with the highest humidity near the Golden Isles thanks to that front.
There could be a few spots touching 90 degrees across the area west of I-95 but for many, highs will mostly be in the upper 80s with northeast surface winds 5-15 mph. Tonight: lows dip back into the mid 60s inland and mid 70s along the islands.
How long will be “nice”? Friday into the beginning of the weekend we will experience an extended stretch of slightly cooler than normal temperatures. Highs will mainly be in the upper 80s, with some spots inland touching 90. Dew points will stay in the 60s across most areas inland of the coast during peak heating, so it will be quite pleasant by late July standards. Lows overnight will range from upper 60s inland to low 70s at the coast.
Weekend outlook: mostly dry, mostly sunny, just keep an eye on coastal showers that will try to make run for the beaches, and you can track those on the free First Alert Weather app.
Rip Currents: Tybee Island reported weak/moderate rip currents this morning. The National Weather Service may have their risk rating as low, since it’s only a small strip of Tybee, but beach goers are reminded that low risk doesn’t mean no risk.
