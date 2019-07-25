Possible cause found in pilot whale death on St. Simons

ST. SIMONS, Ga. (WTOC) - After a pod of pilot whales stranded themselves on St. Simons July 16, initial findings from the necropsies (animal autopsies) showed empty GI tracts and two species of parasites.
Staff from the Department of Natural Resources, the University of Georgia Marine Institute, Georgia Sea Turtle Center, Savannah State University, and the U.S. Geological Survey conducted the necropsies on all three of the adult male pilot whales. They ranged in length from 15.7 to 16 feet.
The mammals had empty digestive systems. DNR Senior Wildlife Biologist, Clay George, noted, “That condition could suggest that the whales were in poor health, that they had been out of their proper deep-water habitat for an extended time, or both.”
Two species of parasites were found in the sinuses and ear canals of two of the whales. One parasite species - a flatworm called Nasitrema - has been associated with brain lesions in whales and dolphins, but can also be an incidental finding in otherwise healthy animals. Any determination on a possible cause of stranding is pending until follow-up tests are completed. Those diagnostics will include a microscopic examination of tissues collected from each animal. Results will likely not be available for months.
A positive note is that that necropsies revealed no obvious signs of human interaction e.g., vessel strikes, ingestion of plastic, etc. that might have caused or contributed to their stranding, according to the Georgia DNR.
PREVIOUS MASS STRANDINGS: Searches of historical records by DNR and The Brunswick News found that the last known mass stranding of pilot whales in Georgia waters occurred in February 1977. Fifteen whales stranded and died on Cumberland Island near the Georgia/Florida line. They were part of a larger mass stranding that left more than 150 whales dead from Mayport, Fla., to Rockville, S.C.
In May 1962, 17 pilot whales stranded and died at the south tip of St. Simons Island – not far from the site of the July 16 stranding. The cause of those strandings was not determined.
