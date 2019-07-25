Possible cause found in pilot whale death on St. Simons

Two species of parasites were found in the sinuses and ear canals of two of the whales. One parasite species - a flatworm called Nasitrema - has been associated with brain lesions in whales and dolphins, but can also be an incidental finding in otherwise healthy animals. Any determination on a possible cause of stranding is pending until follow-up tests are completed. Those diagnostics will include a microscopic examination of tissues collected from each animal. Results will likely not be available for months.