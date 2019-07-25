Potential merger between Guyton, Effingham County fire departments still in the works

DeLoach says after Guyton’s special called meeting Monday, the city and county were able to agree on some things but have not reached a final deal. The city approved an agreement, but the county is still reviewing it. DeLoach says if the county does decide to merge with Guyton, commissioners would not have to raise the county fire fee. He says the commissioners, fire chief, and mayor have all been working together to figure out the best way to accommodate the city and the county, while keeping the safety of their citizens a top priority.