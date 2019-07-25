Potential merger between Guyton, Effingham County fire departments still in the works

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Guyton and Effingham County are one step closer to reaching a deal when it comes to merging their fire departments.
District 3 Commissioner Jamie DeLoach says if the county does decide to merge with the Guyton Fire Department, not only would it provide more resources to firefighters, but to citizens as well. The merger was brought up after Guyton struggled to staff a fire department that meets Insurance Services Office standards.
DeLoach says after Guyton’s special called meeting Monday, the city and county were able to agree on some things but have not reached a final deal. The city approved an agreement, but the county is still reviewing it. DeLoach says if the county does decide to merge with Guyton, commissioners would not have to raise the county fire fee. He says the commissioners, fire chief, and mayor have all been working together to figure out the best way to accommodate the city and the county, while keeping the safety of their citizens a top priority.
DeLoach says one of the biggest benefits out of the potential deal are the resources and access to other county firefighters.
“I think one of the big benefits that we can offer the citizens is we have in our budget, we have accessible six full-time class one firefighters, which they work 24 hours on, 48 hours off, so we would be able to dedicate two full time firefighters to this area 24/7," DeLoach said.
The next Effingham Commission meeting will be Aug. 6, where commissioners could approve an official agreement.
