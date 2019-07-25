School supplies available at Richmond Hill Community Day Out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County families can come to the Waterfront Church in Richmond Hill and pick up backpacks full of school supplies for their kids.
There will also be inflatables, games, and activities for everyone to enjoy. Not only that but the dozens of organizations that came together to see this event happen will be here to make sure families are prepared for the new school year.
The Richmond Hill Police Department says the city is growing faster than they can get to know everyone. And events like these being the new members of the community together.
“The growth around here is phenomenal. And it’s an event like this that help bring the people together. And this is a good event, the people who work hard behind the scenes do a great job in pulling it off,” Richmond Hill Police Department Community Resource Officer Tim Saia said.
The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. but volunteers will be out here at early as 6:30 a.m. to make sure this event is as fun and helpful to the community as possible.
Last year, the program serviced 150 kids and this year they are hoping to give backpacks to 200.
