Savannah PD working to identify wallet theft suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of stealing a wallet at a gas station earlier this month.
Police say it happened around 2:15 p.m. on July 12, inside the BP gas station on the 10400 block of Abercorn Street. Surveillance footage captured video of the victim placing their wallet on the counter, and a female suspect taking it and leaving the store.
The suspect is described as a middle-aged, black female with blonde dreads. She was wearing a black headband, a white and blue striped shirt, jeans, and black sandals during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 912.525.3100 ext. 1234.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.