SCCPSS back to school event this Saturday at the Savannah Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Chatham County can get all the information they need to go back to school this weekend.
Saturday will be the annual Back to School Expo at the Savannah Mall.
Staff from several schools will be on hand to help you get set for the school year. There will bus route, school lunch, and registration information available. As well as an opportunity to meet schools leaders from your child’s school.
It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. For more information on the event, please click here.
A reminder, classes start on Aug. 5 for SCCPSS schools this year.
